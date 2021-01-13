Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 60.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SPXCY stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

