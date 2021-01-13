Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 60.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SPXCY stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
