Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Drops By 55.7%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,952,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 20,189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,840.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOHOF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. SOHO China has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

