Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Decreases By 64.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of SPKKY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

