Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Declines By 64.0%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SYBX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $83.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. Equities analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

