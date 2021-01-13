Short Interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Decreases By 61.0%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 151,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TGP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 633,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,677. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 116.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 419.3% during the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 314,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.