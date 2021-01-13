Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rises By 107.7%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEZNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. 67,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,442. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

