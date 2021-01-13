Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Rises By 140.7%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $51,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 48,579 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THBR stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

