Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Declines By 60.0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.13 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.557 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.