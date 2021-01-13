Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Grows By 183.9%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $62,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,602,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

EOD stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.