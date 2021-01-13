Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Expands By 143.9%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the December 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Get WidePoint alerts:

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $269,041.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $280,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 115,547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period.

WYY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. WidePoint has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.