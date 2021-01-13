Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.64. 1,543,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,253,504. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $319.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

