Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 668 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.59. 117,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,156. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $159.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

