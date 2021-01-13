Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. United Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.09. 721,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $236.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

