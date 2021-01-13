Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 201,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,878. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

