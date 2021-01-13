Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $20.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

DIA stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.40. The stock had a trading volume of 306,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.22. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $311.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

