Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $101.03. 21,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,069. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

