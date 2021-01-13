Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on SMMNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 41,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,041. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

