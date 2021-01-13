Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Down 9.3%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.33. 2,582,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,717,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

