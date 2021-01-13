Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.93.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

SBNY stock opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

