Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 56,571 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 274.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,577. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

