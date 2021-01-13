Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 66,197 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 309.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. 8,190,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

