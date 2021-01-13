Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 238.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.87. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $227.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

