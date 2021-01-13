Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PFPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.50. 394,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.89. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,639 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

