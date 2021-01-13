Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.85. 4,296,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,849. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.16. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.