Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.06 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $346.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The company has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

