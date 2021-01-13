Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,693,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.08. 353,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,590. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

