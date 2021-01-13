Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.32. 220,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,467. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $123.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.