Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.95. 1,047,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,075. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

