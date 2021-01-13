Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 25,881 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 371,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $77.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

