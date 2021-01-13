Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,325. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

