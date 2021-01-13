Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. 15,687,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,222,576. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.