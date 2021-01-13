Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72,343 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,343 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.