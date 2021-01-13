Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,892 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 1,631,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,077. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

