Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 92,575 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 718,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,464.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 636,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,317. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.