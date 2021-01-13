Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.00. 985,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,296. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

