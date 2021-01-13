Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $39.01. 1,386,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,813,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 131.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $2,533,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $2,811,000.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.