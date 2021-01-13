Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LIGHT. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Signify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.14 ($41.34).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

