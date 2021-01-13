Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $140.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.20 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $153.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $531.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $538.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $584.88 million, with estimates ranging from $561.30 million to $600.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

