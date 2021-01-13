Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Down 7.1%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $55.02. 1,633,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 466,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,584 shares of company stock worth $3,787,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $233,000.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.