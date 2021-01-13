SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $60.73 million and $1.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,957,910 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.