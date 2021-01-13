Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 9,758 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

About Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in the growing and sale of fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and sale of organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and sale of whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat.

