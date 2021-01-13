Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Shares Down 6%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. 165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBMFF. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

