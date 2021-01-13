Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.F) (FRA:LNSX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.F) (FRA:LNSX)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €15.30 ($18.00) and last traded at €15.30 ($18.00). 786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.32 ($18.02).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.24.

About Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.F) (FRA:LNSX)

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates in two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates an online retail business that serves private and commercial customers through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and damage management, an inspection and insurance package.

