Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF remained flat at $$122.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

The Fly

