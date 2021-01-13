Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF remained flat at $$122.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.