SKALE Network Price Up 1% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $63.05 million and $10.87 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00240420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.42 or 0.87451000 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

