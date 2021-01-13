SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,156. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.59%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.