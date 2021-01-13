Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post $547.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.20 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $441.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.76.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

