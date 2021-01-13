SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 9.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.39. 7,087,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,833,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.