SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTGY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SMTGY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 1,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

