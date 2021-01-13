Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $581,110.76 and $48,385.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00238549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059715 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

